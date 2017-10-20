Meghan King Edmonds Wants At Least Five More Kids – ‘I’m Obsessed With Motherhood!’

The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed that she is absolutely obsessed with motherhood and that everything else in her life is ‘just peripheral.’ As fans of the hit show certainly remember, 33-year-old Meghan King Edmonds welcomed her first kid, Aspen back in November of 2016.

The woman claimed she was planning on quitting the show after giving birth, but then she realized she wouldn’t want motherhood to be the only thing going well for her.

‘Aspen was, like, three months old when filming started and at that point, I was like, ‘Oh my god! Get me out of the house. I need to be back in with my friends,’ I thought I was going to be this, like, stay-at-home mom and give up [my businesses], everything … it has been a balancing act, but I am so glad I went back to everything,’ Edmonds shared.

Despite the fact that Meghan and her hubby, former baseball player Jim Edmonds conceived Aspen via IVF she is willing to go through that painful and lengthy process once again.

The reality TV star told us that she will not stop until she has four or five more children.

‘I did natural labor, no drugs. It is like, oh, OK, now I have this cool baby I am obsessed with. I will do it again. I will do it ten more times. If that is what I have to do to get this, it is worth it!’ the celeb explained.

Do you think it’s a good idea for Edmonds to have more children? From watching her motherhood journey on Real Housewives of Orange County, do you believe that she is a good mother?