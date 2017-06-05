FREE NEWSLETTER
Meghan James Slams Rumors She Leaked Rob Kardashian Romance News

Todd Malm Posted On 06/05/2017
Rob Kardashian and Meghan JamesSource: EOnline.com

So are Mehgan James and Rob dating or what? James is currently battling against the rumors that she is the one who leaked the news stating Rob and her are dating!

Much to the Bad Girls Club alumni’s chagrin, people on social media speculate the reality star leaked the story for fame and notoriety.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 30, denied that he was involved with her on the 1st of June on Thursday.

Although Rob denied the claims, he didn’t seem to care that much.

He wrote, ‘What? Reading online about some chick I am dating Megan or something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before.’

Despite the Kardashian’s denial, multiple sources insisted the pair have been dating, with one saying, ‘Meghan has been telling friends she has been dating Rob for months. She has been giving everyone around her the impression that she is with Rob and that it’s very real, but that they’ve been careful to keep it on the down-low.’

‘She has been giving everyone around her the impression that she is with Rob and that it’s very real, but that they’ve been careful to keep it on the down-low.’

Is this purely tabloid conjecture or was something going on between the two reality stars?

Either way, Meghan is not too happy about the source of the rumors.

In an Instagram post today, James wrote, ‘I did not fake anything. Like I said I never confirmed that I was dating Rob. Anyone that asked I told them it was not true. It takes two people to fake a relationship, and someone who fakes a relationship by themselves is a complete idiot.’

Unfortunately for our readers, Meghan has since deleted the message on Instagram, so you can’t get access to the original posts.

However, does Meghan really need to make up stories to get in the spotlight? Apparently, she doesn’t think so.

James, who starred on the television series Bad Girls Club, went on to say she doesn’t need to use the Kardashians name for publicity.

According to the reality star, she has been working in the entertainment industry since she was 18 and has plenty of accomplishments to back it up.

The star wondered why she would feel the need to lie, because, she’s been successful enough as it is.

The Bad Girls Club star said, ‘So for Fame? Y’all are REACHING!’

James finished her Instagram rant saying, ‘If I ever wanted to fake a relationship with a rich white guy it would be Prince Harry! Not Rob Kardashian!!!’

Six
06/06/2017 at 5:27 pm
Wait a minute,to me some of the Kardashians females are controlling Kris ,Kim, and Kourtney. So good ridden's, Scott your free do you. It just seemed the only time she would sleep with him, is when she wanted to conceive, I think there into each other's business to much. Good luck Kourtney. Scott just take care of your responsibility and self.


