Entertainment

Meghan Edmonds Snubbed By Her Stepdaughter In Shocking Instagram Post

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/07/2017
meghan edmonds snubbed by stepdaughte hayleySource: allaboutthetea.com

Stepdaughter Hayley is feuding with the Real Housewives of Orange County star. Meghan Edmonds is reportedly struggling with adjusting to the new mother life, and it looks like her stepdaughter is also giving her a hard time.

Recently, Jim Edmond’s daughter Hayley took to social media to share a touching tribute to her family and close friends but somehow left her stepmother out of the post!

She posted a compilation of pictures featuring her father, sister Lauren and friends, captioning it: ‘Thinking back on the past month and I have never had so much fun and felt so much love in my life. Thank you to my family and friends for filling my heart with so much joy. I am so excited to see what the future holds because of the people who I share my life with.’

As fans may remember, Hayley appeared on the Real Housewives of Orange County on season 10 and on camera, she seemed to get along quite well with her stepmother Meghan Edmonds.

However, off-screen, apparently without any explanation, their relationship took a bad turn.

The 20-year-old snubbed Meghan and did not even attend any of her baby showers she organized before giving birth to baby Aspen.

The reality TV star has opened up about her relationship with Hayley and revealed that the girl was the most unexcited about the pregnancy and that she was in a bad spot.

Do you think Meghan Edmonds is a bad stepmother or is Hayley just not accepting of Meghan?

3 Comments

Trish
07/09/2017 at 12:07 pm
Reply

I’m sure the spoiled girl is not happy with a new baby.


Dave
06/07/2017 at 6:09 pm
Reply

Meghan is a sweet heart. She can’t hurt a flee. I would love to smell her.


Terrea
06/07/2017 at 2:08 pm
Reply

The daughter is being a whiny a**


