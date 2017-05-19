Meghan Edmonds Flees Country With Baby Daughter Amid Health Scare!

Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan Edmonds has recently jetted off with her five months old baby and alongside her co-stars. Now, despite the fact that the baby girl is currently being treated for health problems with which she was born, the reality TV mother brought Aspen by the sea.

Edmonds took to social media to share a picture with the infant on the sunny beach.

Now, Edmonds’ followers are wondering whether the outing is bad for the sick baby or not.

Either way, the star thought the beach getaway might be good for both mother and daughter.

In the picture that Edmonds posted, the five months old baby girl can be seen still wearing her helmet.

As fans may already know, Aspen was born with a misshapen head.

The worried mother noticed the deformity back in November and she took the infant to the doctor immediately.

In a recent interview, Edmonds revealed that her pediatrician told her these kinds of things sometimes happen when babies come through the birth canal, especially if the mother has a small frame.

The specialist recommended the mother to rotate the baby form one side to another as often as possible so that the head slowly regains its natural shape.

In addition, according to Edmonds, Aspen had a “tight neck” too, so she had to do physical exercises like stretches in order to fix it.

As the baby started growing a bit, Meghan did notice an improvement in the shape of the cranium, but Aspen still did not recover completely, so the doctor recommended her to get the baby a special helmet.

On this latest trip, Edmonds and little Aspen were joined by 55 years old Vicki Gunvalson.

We are not yet sure if the women were there to film for the next season of Real Housewives of Orange County or if they just decided to take a break together.

As fans may already be aware, Jim Edmonds’ wife has already managed to start more drama this season after she posted a nude picture of her with her daughter.

The controversial selfie was posted on social media not too long after her return to the Bravo show was announced.

What do you think about the mother-daughter getaway? Do you think Meghan Edmonds is putting baby Aspen’s health in danger by taking her out in the sun while she is still wearing the helmet?