Megan Fox Shares Rare Pictures Of Her Cute Children!

We all know and love Megan Fox, but the actress has always been a very private person that rarely lets the public into her personal life. The gorgeous sex-symbol took to social media yesterday to share a very rare snap of her three kids with Brian Austin Green.

Just days before her youngest’s first birthday on August 4, Fox shared a Polaroid-style collage of 4-year-old Noah, 3-year-old Bodhi, and baby Journey.

Just as expected, the fans melted because of the curtness overload.

What a beautiful family!

As you may already be aware, Megan Fox and the father of her three cute kids have had a complicated relationship.

Although Fox and Green filed for divorce two years ago, in August of 2015, the pair has since rekindled their romance.

They even went on a fun and romantic baby moon before Journey’s arrival in May of 2016.

What’s next, a second honeymoon?

All in all, we are glad the actress seems happy being back together with the father of her children.

Despite their couple problems, it looks like they were meant to be!

But aside from her family life, Megan Fox has been keeping busy professionally as well!

The stunning star recently did a hot lingerie photo shoot, surprising everyone with how in shape she is even after giving birth three times!

