Meg Tilly Reveals What It’s Like To Work With Brad Pitt

Meg Tilly used to be one of the best actresses in Hollywood in the late 1980’s thanks to her starring roles in Valmont and Agnes of God. But 18 years ago, Meg gave up her acting career to take care of two children she shared with Tim Zinnemann.

The actress is back, and she’s glad to be on the big screen!

Fortunately for her, she was chosen for the right project; Brad Pitt’s War Machine series on Netflix.

In an interview with Closer Weekly, she said, ‘I didn’t expect that I’d be able to come back (to acting), really, and I really loved being on that set. Hollywood can mess people up, so I was shocked and moved by what a kind and decent person (Brad) was.’

Tilly went on to say Brad is such a thoughtful gentleman and he went out of his way to make her feel comfortable.

She continued, ‘I’ve worked with wonderful actors, but he’s the most generous in terms of being there behind the scenes. He gives 110%.’

Pitt completed War Machine before his divorce in September of last year from Angelina Jolie, with whom he was six children.

As CI readers know, a vicious custody battle followed, and Angelina accused him of being abusive, but since then, things have seemed to calm down.

If anybody understands the difficulties posed by raising children, Brad would know more than the average person considering he has brought up six different kids with Angelina.

Tilly, whose sister is actress Jennifer Tilly – said she had to forget about her acting career to give her children 110%.

There is no doubt Pitt would understand that, and evidently, he was accommodating to the actress.

As for Meg’s family history, the 57-year-old has Emily and David Zinnemann with her first husband, producer Tim Zinnemann, as well as her son Will Firth, with the actor Colin Firth.

Advertisement

In 1995, Tilly married John Calley who was an American film studio executive who was 30 years older than her, but they divorced in 2002. Despite her rocky relationships, it’s great to see Tilly managed to make a smooth transition back into an acting career.