Meg Ryan Is Broke As John Mellencamp Revisits Their Tumultuous Relationship

Meg Ryan is apparently facing financial woes which is why she is eager to sell her breathtaking SoHo loft for the small price of $10.9 million.

While the former “As the World Turns” actress fights to solve her money problems, her past is being revisited by her ex-boyfriend, John Mellencamp, who claims that she hates him with a passion.

Ryan has been a household name in Hollywood for over 36 years; she has appeared in hundreds of movies/TV shows and directed a few dozens.

Despite having pretty decent success in the acting business, it seems that her bank account is dry.

A source with knowledge of the story spoke to the media and said Dennis Quaid’s former wife is miserable and broke.

The tipster explained: “The actress is sleepless in New York City over her dire financial situation. America’s erstwhile sweetheart is being forced to sell her beloved $10 million SoHo loft to stay afloat.”

It has been confirmed that the “When a Man Loves a Woman” actress has listed her 4,100 square feet apartment for sale.

Ryan, who bought the three-bedroom, three bathroom property from Hank Azaria in 2014, is asking a whopping $10.9 million.

The pal, who sold the story, went on to mock Ryan by saying that because of her age the acting opportunities have stopped coming.

The person claimed: “Meg is in desperate need of a cash infusion. Acting offers aren’t coming in like they used to and Hollywood execs are turned off by her diva reputation and weird plastic surgery. The savings Meg’s been living off of are drying up. She’s got mail… and it’s all bills!”

Meanwhile, Ryan’s former lover, Mellencamp, has discussed their relationship in various interviews. Mellencamp and Ryan dated on and off between 2011 and 2014.

Talking to Howard Stern, Mellencamp confessed that Ryan despised him and they are no longer friends.

The musician said: “Oh, women hate me. I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death. I’ve done that. She just doesn’t want anything to do with me. And I can’t blame her.”

Meanwhile, Ryan’s other ex, Quaid, is trying to win her back.