Meg Ryan is Back In New TV Series

Meg Ryan landed a role in the new series, ‘Picture Paris,’ which is set to air on Epix channel later this year, reports the Deadline.

The new show is based on the short film from 2011 of the same title, written and directed by Brad Hall. The movie version starred Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The show will follow the story of a suburban mom, who has to manage her “empty nest syndrome” by planning a trip to Paris — during which everything does not go as planned.

Brad Hall will also take charge of the screenplay and the adaptation of the TV version. He will also be the executive producer alongside Meg Ryan, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor.

Shooting of the new series will take place in France.

The series will mark Ryan’s return to TV. Her first role on the small screen was in ‘Wildside’ on ABC in 1985.

Ryan became a household name following her role as Carole Bradshaw, the wife of Nick “Goose” Bradshaw in Top Gun. She went on to making a career in romantic comedies, — the most famous being ‘When Harry met Sally.’

Over the past few years Ryan made two minor appearances in the third season of the web series ‘Therapy’ starring Lisa Kudrow.

With ‘Picture Paris’, Ryan, aged 55, follows in the footsteps of another beloved actress and star of romantic comedies, Julia Roberts, who signed for her first TV series in December.