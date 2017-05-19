Meet The Woman For Whom Leonardo DiCaprio Broke Up With Nina Agdal But Cannot Have!

Oscar Winner Leonardo DiCaprio was dumped by his Victoria’s Secret model girlfriend Nina Agdal, and apparently, she had a very good reason! According to new reports, the main reason why she decided to kick the actor to the curb is that he was practically on a quest to get with another gorgeous blonde!

As fans may already know, DiCaprio started a relationship with the 25 years old model last year.

But despite being caught on multiple times getting too friendly with a huge array of women, Agdal stayed by him.

But enough is enough, and the already problematic romance soon came to an end.

Leonardo does not seem too affected by the split, however, and now he’s allegedly pursuing yet another blonde beauty – British babe Roxy Horner.

According to sources close to the talented actor, DiCaprio and Horner, also 25, met at a London club last year and they were recently spotted together in New York.

At the time he was still dating Agdal!

“Leo has been texting Roxy in the past month, even though everyone thinks Nina is his girlfriend,” the insider stated, adding that “They’ve been friends for years, but he has always wanted more.”

Other friends of Leo claim he and the Brit beauty have never had sex and that she is playing hard to get, keeping him at a distance.

Apparently, her games are driving him crazy and wants her to be his even more.

“Leo never gets rejected,” one source explained.

“It’s a totally new experience for him, and he hates it. It’s only made him want Roxy even more!”

Another source revealed that Horner has jetted with DiCaprio all over the world, but she is not interested in a romantic relationship.

The fact that she doesn’t see Leo “like that” has been the reason for jokes in her circle of friends.

But if you were wondering how anyone could say no to Leonardo DiCaprio, it may make more sense if we tell you Horner is currently involved in another relationship with British musician Jake Bugg.

Insiders say the two are incredibly happy together.

Even though most models would not hesitate to date someone like DiCaprio even though he has a reputation of being a womanizer, pals say the woman really values their friendship and wants nothing more from him.

What do you think about what happened between Leo and Nina? Should Roxy reconsider a romantic relationship with the famous actor?