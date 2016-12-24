Advertisement
Meet The Latest Addition to The Mamba Family

Sali Vega Posted On 12/24/2016
Mamba FamilySource: popsugar.com

The retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, recently welcomed a new baby to the Mamba family – Bianka Bella Bryant. She was born on Dec. 5, at exactly 4.09pm at Hoag Memorial hospital in Newport Beach, California, close to the family home. This makes it the couple’s third daughter and child.

Kobe Bryant just posted the very first public picture of their new baby girl, Bianka, and she looks so adorable. The Mamba posted it to his Instagram stating his excitement to welcome his new baby girl – as emphasized by hashtags like #BabyBlessing and #AnotherAngel.

 

We can’t forget the cute black heart emoji he added after the hashtags. He also added her birth date and size. She joins her two older sisters, Natalia Diamante Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.

Congratulations to the Bryant family!!

