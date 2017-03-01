Meet Star-Lord’s Dad In The New Trailer For ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’

The ragtag group of heroes we first met in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy is about to get even bigger. A new trailer for the film’s sequel (appropriately titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) showcases the friendship and familial connections between the crew of the Milano, which now includes some new faces.

Yondu (played by Michael Rooker) appears to be joining up with Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and his team now. That story development, along with Yondu’s new head fin, brings the character closer to his comic book counterpart, who was the original leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy team.

Another former enemy joining the team is Nebula, played by Karen Gillan. Both Nebula and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) are the adopted daughters of Thanos, played via performance capture by Josh Brolin.

Actress Pom Klementieff will play a new character named Mantis. She’s the psychic character with the odd antennae seen in the prior trailers.

The big news, though, is the introduction of Star-Lord’s mysterious father, played by Kurt Russell. It turns out Peter’s dad is no ordinary human being. Instead, he’s a powerful and ancient cosmic being known as Ego. In the pages of Marvel comics, the character is called “Ego the Living Planet,” but in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, he’ll appear in a humanoid form.

The new trailer features plenty of new action sequences and funny quips from the cast. A lot of time is spent on reestablishing the returning characters and setting up the introduction of the new characters. As such, it ends with Russell’s reveal as Star-Lord’s dad.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will hit theaters on May 5, 2017. Several characters from the film will then appear as part of the massive ensemble cast for next year’s Avengers: Infinity War, including Star-Lord, Gamora, Nebula, Groot, Drax, Rocket, and Mantis.