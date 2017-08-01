Meet ‘RHOA’ Sheree Whitfield’s Alleged Prison Fiance

It looks like Kenya Moore isn’t the only Atlanta housewife who found love in between taping. Just when we thought that Apollo Nida would be the only prison bae to be in the inner circle of our favorite peach carrying ladies, Sheree Whitfield’s alleged secret engagement is exposed.

Apparently Sheree was seeing someone who is currently incarcerated. Whitfield promptly denied that rumor on a visit to “Watch What Happens Live” when Andy asked if she was engaged to Tyrone Gilliams to which she responded by saying that they were just friends.

On August 1, pictures were leaked of Sheree and Tyrone looking blissfully in love. The word is, the two got married.

The marriage hasn’t been confirmed but sources claim that they call each other “husband” and “wifey.”

Tyrone is currently serving a sentence for a multi-million-dollar fraud case and is scheduled to be released in 2022.

This news may be surprising to some. It was just last season on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” when Sheree and her ex-football player ex-husband were trying to get back together.

On screen, we saw that Sheree is still very hurt by Bob Whitfield who made light of the abuse that Sheree went through with him.

Off camera, rumors swirled that the entire situation was a set up to make Bob look bad for Sheree’s story line, according to the alleged current girlfriend of Bob.

Everything worked out for the best because it appears that Miss ‘She By Sheree’ has found the love of her life.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, the biggest question is whether Sheree’s new man will be discussed in the show or is she going to take a page out of Kenya’s book and keep it under wraps.

If this accusation is true, congratulations to the happy couple.