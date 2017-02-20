Meet Paris Hilton’s New Boyfriend Chris Zylka

An empire heiress, businesswoman, model, socialite, actress, singer Paris Hilton has a new boyfriend, Chris Zylka who you probably know from HBO’s ‘The Leftovers’.

Hilton and Zylka made their Instagram debut over the weekend, after the newly formed couple celebrated in New York City Paris’ 36th anniversary.

On Saturday Paris shared the picture with Zylka and Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson. The caption? “My loves.”

To further confirm that she’s pretty much in love, Paris posted more photos with Chris on Sunday, after the pair were spotted at LAX – Hilton, writing “My #Valentine.” under the picture.

#BirthdaySelfie with my loves ✨👱🏼👸🏼👸🏼✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 18, 2017 at 7:39pm PST

“The best feeling is when someone looks at you like you are magic…” is the caption of another photo, one where Zylka stares deep into her eyes like he’s handing her his heart on a silver plate.

After an outfit change ahead of hitting the Hollywood Beauty Awards, Paris Hilton posed with Zylka again, writing, “Live. Love. Sparkle…”.

Live. Love. Sparkle…. ✨✨❤️✨✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

From their friends’ point of view, they make the perfect couple, and everybody says that they have never been happier. It’s refreshing to see that Paris has finally met someone she cares about after her relationship with billionaire Thomas Gross failed to work out last year.

You can watch Chris Zylka play Tom Garvey on HBO’s The Leftovers, whose premiere for the third and final season was just announced. The 31-years old actor has the role of the adopted son of Justin Theroux‘s character, Kevin Garvey. Zylka also has a part in The Amazing Spider-Man and several episodes of Freeform’s Twisted down his filmography.