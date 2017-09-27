Meet ‘Outlander’ Hunk Sam Heughan Thursday At Macy’s

Scottish star and Outlander hunk Sam Heughan will hold several meets and greets on Thursday, September 29, 2017, in New York. Sam is busy promoting his new line of clothing for Barbour and in addition to appearing at the Barbour store, he’ll also be at the Barbour shop in Macy’s Herald Square. The event begins at 6 p.m. ET, and the first 200 who arrive will have the chance to meet Sam and take a photo with him.

Sam Heughan has become something of a woman’s fantasy due to the steamy sex scenes that take place on the hit Starz series Outlander. Born in Scotland, Heughan grew up in Dumfries and Galloway, before moving to Edinburgh. His childhood in Scotland helped influence his Barbour collection which is known for its excellence and high quality.

Heughan is Barbour’s global ambassador and as he introduces his collection, he’s been bringing attention to the line and drawing a large clientele for the company.

Who's in NYC?! Come say hi @barbour in @macys Herald Square tomorrow! Celebrate the launch of my #BarbourSamHeughan collection! A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Sep 27, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

Sam Heughan has talked about his new collection on his social media networks like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. He’s also spent a great deal of time over the weekend reaching out to fans and interacting with them directly.

In addition to the new clothing collection, Sam Heughan also launched the charity My Peak Challenge that supports the U.K. charity Bloodwise. Over the weekend, hundreds of fans flew to Scotland where they participated in health-related events and challenges, attended a gala and met with Sam Heughan and other My Peak Challenge leaders.

Fans who didn’t make it to Scotland are sharing their excitement about meeting Sam in New York.

You must see the women's selection for my @barbour collection, including the beautiful tartan shawl and fitted wax and quilted jackets!‬ Feminine and flattering, I love them! ‪Link in my bio. A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Sep 26, 2017 at 2:46am PDT

Some fans are sharing remarks on social media about their excitement about seeing Sam. One woman remarked she would sleep on the streets to see Sam in person. Early reports say that fans are already forming lines outside of Macy’s in order to be first in the store to meet Sam.

The meet and greet kicks off at 6 p.m., so clearly, Sam has some very dedicated fans.

Sam Heughan is meeting fans at Macy's in Herald Square next Thursday; I would sleep on the street overnight to meet that man. pic.twitter.com/MK7rO8Dvms — Carsen (@carsenonair) September 21, 2017

Hey @SamHeughan can you tell @Macys to at least get a cardboard cut out of you at the @Barbour stand? This just isn't cutting it 😌 pic.twitter.com/v8K5t4fRuQ — OutlandishTalk (@outlandishtalk) September 27, 2017

Do you live in New York? Are you planning on seeing Sam Heughan at Macy’s?

What do you think of the Sam Heughan Barbour collection?