Meet Gru’s Twin Brother Dru In The New ‘Despicable Me 3’ Trailer

Just when you thought your kids were starting to get over their Minions obsession, Universal Pictures is here to remind you those little yellow goofballs aren’t going anywhere. Today, the studio dropped the latest trailer for Despicable Me 3, continuing the adventures of Gru (Steve Carell), his adopted daughters, Margo, Edith, and Agnes — and yes, those little yellow Minions.

Advertisement

The first trailer for Despicable Me 3 was focused on the film’s new bad guy, Balthazar Bratt. As voiced by South Park‘s Trey Parker, Bratt was revealed to be an 80s-obsessed, moonwalking super villain.

In this new trailer, we meet another new character, although it’s someone with a close connection to Gru. In a dual role, Steve Carell will also play Gru’s long-lost twin brother, Dru. With his opulent lifestyle and long blonde locks on display, Dru convinces Gru to honor their family heritage and pursue one last heist.

In addition to Carell and Parker, comedienne Kristen Wiig will return as Gru’s new wife, Lucy Wilde. Miranda Cosgrove and Dana Gaier are also back as Margo and Edith, respectively, with Nev Scharrel taking over the role of Agnes. Steve Coogan, Jenny Slate, and the great Julie Andrews round out the supporting cast.

The Despicable Me franchise has become a powerhouse Hollywood brand, mainly on the backs of those ubiquitous Minions. After the success of the original Despicable Me in 2010, a sequel was released in 2013, and the Minions spin-off film arrived in 2015.

Together, the three films have made over $2.6 billion at the worldwide box office, meaning these characters aren’t going anywhere soon. In fact, Minions 2 is already in the works with a planned release date in 2020.

Unlike a lot of animated franchises, the entire Despicable Me film series has been driven by the same core creative team. The original film was written by Chris Meledandri, John Cohen, and Janet Healy, and was directed by Pierre Coffin and Chris Renaud.

Meledandri and Healy returned to write Despicable Me 2 & 3, as well as Minions. Coffin and Renaud directed the first sequel, with Kyle Balda replacing Renaud on Minions and Despicable Me 3 (where he was also joined by co-director Eric Guillon).

Advertisement

Despicable Me 3 will arrive in theaters on June 30, 2017.