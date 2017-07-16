Meek Mill’s New Girlfriend Rocks Necklace With His Name On It

It may not be obvious but rapper Meek Mill has had a new girlfriend for quite a while now. After months of hiding, the couple seems like they no longer want to be low key with their blossoming relationship.

The girl mentioned above goes by the name of Nessa Colombiana and she’s gorgeous. She’s from New York and word is, she auditioned for “Love and Hip Hop New York” but didn’t make the cut for last season.

Apparently, the mother of one daughter (that’s pretty much a spitting image of her) is known around New York. She has hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers and is seen out and about in different clubs.

The beauty is also a video vixen and business owner. She owns the fashion line called “Itz Rich Girlz.”

Meek and Nessa started dating not too long after he and Nicki Minaj broke up but have kept it privately until May when he was openly seen with her in Dubai. The two partied together during Arab Fashion Week.

Fast forward to July 16, and Nessa is pictured showing off a necklace that reads “MEEK” on it. The move is smart because it’s not only confirming that the two are officially going public with their relationship, but it’s promotion for her company’s line of customizable chokers.

She's a good girl who does her make up to trap music 💋💋💋💋 choker : @itsrichgirlz A post shared by Nessa 🇨🇴 Colombiana (@itsrgnessa) on Jul 15, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Hopefully, now that the secret is out, Meek Mill will stop spending his time trying to get under Nicki Minaj’s skin.

Between taking shots at her Instagram posts and attempting to run up on Safaree Samuels, the moves had Nessa rethinking her relationship with the rapper. Meek must have found a way to convince his love interest that he’s done with the Nicki Minaj related shenanigans.

Do you think the two are a good fit? Is Meek Mill really over his famous ex-girlfriend?