Meek Mill’s Lawyer Will Fight The Rapper’s Prison Sentence

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/08/2017
Meek Mill’s lawyer plans to fight the rapper’s unjust prison sentence of two to four years for violating his probation. More stars are thinking about the rapper, and they are supporting him 100%.

 

The cats I️ used to look up to don’t look the same nomore!

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on

Speaking to PEOPLE, Mill’s lawyer Brian McMonagle said on Tuesday, ‘I met with Meek this morning, and he asked me to thank his family, friends, and fans for their love and support.’

McMonagle also stated that ‘We fully intend to right this terrible wrong and bring him home.’

On Monday, November 6, Mill was sentenced to a minimum of two years in a state prison by Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley.

This judge cited him for violating probation from his nearly ten-year-old gun and drug case by getting arrested twice this year.

The judged spoke about the several chances she had given Mill, but he ‘basically just thumbed your nose at this court.’

Once the rapper’s in prison, ‘I’ll be done with you,’ the judge added.

Following the sentencing, many in the entertainment industry took to social media to voice their support for Meek.

They also criticized the Philadelphia judge’s decision.

Kevin Hart, rapper Nipsey Hussle and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith also support Meek.

Rapper Jay-Z released a statement on Facebook to defend Mill.

 

I lost a mill this week …… 😬

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on

Jay-Z said, ‘The sentence handed down by the Judge — against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer — is unjust and heavy-handed.’

He also added, ‘We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career.’

On the other hand, his ex, Nicki Minaj seems to make fun of him on her social media.

The sentencing came after Meek was charged with misdemeanor assault following an altercation with employees at St. Louis International Airport back in March.

The charges were dropped after Meek agreed to perform community service. Back in August, Meek was charged again but this time with reckless endangerment in N.Y.C. He later pled guilty to reckless driving charges.

1 Comment

Joetta Colbert
11/08/2017 at 7:52 am
Reply

He not the only one sentenced to prison with exorbitant charges. He just famous, somewhat


