Meek Mill Wants Kylie Jenner To Hurt Nicki Minaj And Tyga

Not even Shakespeare could keep up with all of this drama.

Meek Mill, who was previously dating Nicki Minaj, is now trying to be with Kylie Jenner just days after she dumped Tyga.

Earlier this week, sources close to Miss Jenner said she ended her romance with rapper Tyga after he betrayed her by siding with his baby mama, Black Chyna.

The curvy model is going through a bitter custody battle with Rob Kardashian over their four-month-old baby, Dream Kardashian.

Tyga, who has a four-year-old son named King Cairo with Miss Chyna, said he would back his baby mama in court because he knows that she is maternal and makes extraordinary sacrifices for her children.

Miss Jenner was angered and disappointed by the revelation and terminated the relationship.

In a matter of hours of the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” being single, she was being courted by Minaj ex-lover.

Jenner’s fans were quick to spot all the Likes and cute comments that Mill has been leaving the teenager on social media.

It appears that Mill is trying to do what Kanye West said, “get in the Jenner and Kardashian family as early as possible.”

A reliable insider explained why Miss Jenner kicked Tyga to the curbs: “She changes her mind like she changes her underwear though and Tyga has a habit of always managing to sneak his way back into her bed somehow. Kylie was, bored with the relationship, she didn’t feel like it was going anywhere and after 18 plus months Tyga still hadn’t put a ring on it, so, you snooze, you lose.”

The source went on to explain what Jenner is looking for in her next boyfriend: “Kylie isn’t seeing anyone else, and she doesn’t think he was cheating, but she’s confident she can land herself a hotter, richer boyfriend.”

Jenner is about to get dissed by Minaj in a new track for dating her ex in 3, 2, 1.