FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
selena gomez meek mill zayn malik drake r. kelly bob marley 21 Savage justin bieber Rick Ross elvis presley halle berry ciara kylie jenner birdman the weeknd gavin rossdale victoria beckham beyonce janet jackson louis tomlinson kanye west bryan tanaka blue ivy
Home » Music

Meek Mill Talks Painful Split: ‘I Wanted Nicki Minaj My Whole Life’

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/28/2017
1
816 Views
0


meek mill nicki minajSource: bet.com

Meek Mill doesn’t want to hide his feelings for his former girlfriend, Nicki Minaj. The rapper stopped by Philadelphia’s Power 99 radio show today and opened up about his breakup with Minaj earlier in the year.

The split followed a public feud with Minaj’s friend and collaborator, Drake.

‘Breaking up with anybody you love is a loss. Want me to make up a lie or something? It is easy, to tell the truth now,’ the 30-year-old performer told the radio host.

But despite losing the fellow rapper, Mill claimed that he can still look back positively on the relationship and that he doesn’t regret anything.

‘It was a win. I got Nicki. I always wanted Nicki my whole life,’ Mill admitted.

The star also talked about the hate he got from Drake’s fans during their back and forth diss track feud, saying that it felt like it was a trend to hate on him.

However, he believes that getting hate comes with being seen as a threat, so he does not mind it.

As fans of the famous rapper are certainly already aware, Meek Mill’s newest album Wins and Losses was released exactly one week ago.

Meanwhile, following her split from Mill earlier this year, Nicki Minaj reconnected with her Young Money pal, Drake.

Advertisement

Do you think Nicki and Meek should get back together?

Post Views: 816

Read more about meek mill nicki minaj

Advertisement

You may also like
Did Blac Chyna Hook Up With Nicki Minaj’s Ex Boyfriend Safaree Samuels?
07/28/2017
Meek Mill Says His Break-Up With Nicki Minaj Was A Huge Loss
07/28/2017
Remy Ma And Nicki Minaj Feud Was Not Instigated By Meek Mill, He Claims
07/26/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

MsKeepzitreal
07/28/2017 at 5:11 pm
Reply

Nope I don’t think they should. That’s one road she don’t need to go back on


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *