Meek Mill Talks Painful Split: ‘I Wanted Nicki Minaj My Whole Life’

Meek Mill doesn’t want to hide his feelings for his former girlfriend, Nicki Minaj. The rapper stopped by Philadelphia’s Power 99 radio show today and opened up about his breakup with Minaj earlier in the year.

The split followed a public feud with Minaj’s friend and collaborator, Drake.

‘Breaking up with anybody you love is a loss. Want me to make up a lie or something? It is easy, to tell the truth now,’ the 30-year-old performer told the radio host.

But despite losing the fellow rapper, Mill claimed that he can still look back positively on the relationship and that he doesn’t regret anything.

‘It was a win. I got Nicki. I always wanted Nicki my whole life,’ Mill admitted.

The star also talked about the hate he got from Drake’s fans during their back and forth diss track feud, saying that it felt like it was a trend to hate on him.

However, he believes that getting hate comes with being seen as a threat, so he does not mind it.

As fans of the famous rapper are certainly already aware, Meek Mill’s newest album Wins and Losses was released exactly one week ago.

Meanwhile, following her split from Mill earlier this year, Nicki Minaj reconnected with her Young Money pal, Drake.

Do you think Nicki and Meek should get back together?