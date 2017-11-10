Meek Mill Takes A New Mug Shot As Ethical Questions Surround The Judge; An Online Petition Demands Re-Evaluation Of His Sentence

Meek Mill took a new mug shot on Wednesday morning as he was preparing to re-enter prison for his two to four years sentence on a probation violation. It’s not currently clear where he will serve his time.

Officials at Pennsylvania’s Department of Corrections are reportedly keeping the location secret for security purposes, according to TMZ.

The cats I️ used to look up to don’t look the same nomore! A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

Meek was on probation for a 2009 drug and gun case. He also served time in jail and on house arrest for violating probation and parole since then.

This year, he was arrested once again for reckless driving in New York and assault in St. Louis.

Charges in both these cases were dropped, but the arrests led to this latest two-to-four year sentence.

All the attention is currently focused on Pennsylvania Common Pleas Court judge who handed down the sentence, which has been labeled by supporters as excessive. T.I. and Nipsey Hussle left more positive messages for Meek suggesting that he remain strong.

JAY-Z even called the sentence ‘unjust and heavy-handed’ in a Facebook post.

On Tuesday, Meek’s attorney Joe Tacopina told Billboard that he plans to appeal the sentence.

He also believes Judge Genece Brinkley is ‘enamored’ with his client.

He alleged that Brinkley ‘showed up at his community service’ and made the unusual request that Mill remakes Boyz II Men’s ‘On Bended Knee’ with a personal shout out to her and that he leave Roc Nation to sign with her friend.

‘That, right there, was an inappropriate request,’ said Tacopina.

Brinkley cited a failed drug test, as well as a failure to comply with a court order restricting the rapper’s travel and two unrelated arrests earlier this year.

‘I’m human. I’m not perfect,’ Mill said to Brinkley in court on Monday, according to a report coming from Philly.com.

I’m tryna clap you in them fury slippers 🤷🏾‍♂️ A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Oct 22, 2017 at 12:32am PDT

‘I’m asking for mercy. You gave me the ladder to do what I have to do to prevail in my struggle. I made it this far; I can’t go back and start over.’

A new petition on Change.org called for Tom Wolf, Governor of Pennsylvania, to reevaluate Meek’s sentencing.

‘Meek Mill has been a powerful voice in the community for our youth,’ says the petition.

‘He has made positive contributions to many communities and programs, dedicating time and money to the cultivation of our youth and neighborhoods; even through his adversities. He had continued to be dedicated and shown an immaculate work ethic, even at times when the system tried to prevent him from being able to tour, which is how he makes a living.’

Meek’s ex, Nicki Minaj is also by his side even if she is glad that he is out of her life. His lawyer also promised to fight the prison sentence. We have to wait and see if anything will change for the rapper.