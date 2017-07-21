Meek Mill Says Remy Ma Didn’t Tell The Truth On Her “shETHER” Track

Remy Ma dropped her “shETHER” diss track five months ago now, and members of the Remy Mafia and Barbz army have been sitting with the song for awhile now. In the lyrics, there are definitely shots taken at Nicki and her ex-boyfriend Meek.

However, some of the claims were untrue according to the rapper.

During an interview at Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, Ebro and Meek went straight to the point when talking about Rem’s “shETHER” track.

The Ebro himself was named on Remy’s song, and Meek, when referring to that fact said, “She put me on blast too. By the way, too, I never told that to Remy. And if she ever does an interview, she’ll probably tell you that herself.”

In case you’re wondering what the rapper is referring to, he’s talking about the lyrics, “And I saw Meek at All-Star, he told me you’re a– dropped/He couldn’t f–k you for three months because you’re a– dropped,” Rem spit. “Now I don’t think y’all understand how bad her a– got/The implants that she had put in her a** popped/ I was like, ‘D**n, 90 days and you couldn’t have the box?”

Meek knew it was a lie all along.

But, he doesn’t care, he just wanted to stir the pot!

He claimed, “I was just participating in all of the bulls**t because when I’m in bulls**t, everybody participates in it, too. And I don’t give a f–k.”

Advertisement

During the interview, the rap star even talked about his beef with Drake in 2015. He said, “I was out of control at that point, the way I was coming at everybody.” “I think I could have approached things better, but it is what it is.”