Meek Mill Says His Break-Up With Nicki Minaj Was A Huge Loss

Half a year after Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj broke up, the rapper finds it a lot easier to talk about his ended relationship. And how does Meek feel about it? Apparently, the break up left him a lot more heartbroken than he let on at first.

The 30-year-old appeared on Philadelphia’s Power 99 radio station earlier in the week to talk about his newly released record, Wins & Losses.

When asking about Nicki, the host said, “let’s get it.”

Meek responded, “Don’t even take a deep breath if you’re asking a question; it’s easy to answer nowadays.”

When looking back on his relationship that lasted two years with Nicki, he explained, “It was a win. I got Nicki when I was, like; I came up. I always wanted Nicki my whole life. I used to talk Nicki Minaj—remember I had the rap about it? I bagged that. So, that was a win of course.”

“Of course, breaking up with anyone you love is a loss. Period. Game time. Ya heard? You want me to get up here and make up a lie or something, Kev?”

As for why he doesn’t post on social media as much anymore, the rapper explained the platform is merely a “circus.”

“It’s becoming a super circus now; You want to be the elephant that stands on two feet? Do you want to be the lion that jumps through the fire hose? Or do you want to be the clown? It’s a circus. When you go to the circus, there’s no telling what you’re gonna see.”

Advertisement

For him, it’s far more important at this point to see people from a similar background be successful. Meek explained he wants to see positive and inspiring content, and not never-ending criticism and negativity.