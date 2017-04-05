FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Music

Meek Mill Moves On From Nicki Minaj And Kylie Jenner – Dating Instagram Model Tessa

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/05/2017
Meek Mill Nicki Minaj TessaCredit: Just Jared

Meek Mill has rapidly moved on from his former girlfriend, Nicki Minaj, and the brief fling he had with Kylie Jenner – the rapper is now dating a Colombian Instagram model named Tessa.

Mill and Tessa have appeared on several pictures together on social media where he is seen hugging her and showering her with gifts.

The curvy model calls the rapper “bae” and talks about their date nights.

In case you are wondering, why Mill and Tessa have not stepped out publicly as yet? The answer is simple.

The 29-year-old father of one is afraid to create unnecessary drama – his new lady is a close friend of his former flame, Lil Tokyo.

Good selfies #muah

A post shared by Nessa 🇨🇴 Colombiana (@itsrgnessa) on

There are a few pictures on the Internet of Tessa and Tokyo partying and even wearing matching outfits.

When the hip-hop star was in contact with Jenner, a source close to Minaj explained that she did not care about who her ex-lover hooks up with.

Din with bae ♥️♥️ jeans : @pressedatl

A post shared by Nessa 🇨🇴 Colombiana (@itsrgnessa) on

The person claimed: “Nicki doesn’t care who Meek dates or what he does because she’s done with him! But good luck to Kylie: she’ll need it and even more money than what she already spends on Tyga to take care of Meek too.”

The insider revealed that Mill was a leech and Minaj was praying for Jenner.

The source went on to say: “All of the cars, none of which were ever repossessed, jewelry, clothes, exotic trips – all at Nicki’s expense. She was the life, the very heartbeat of that relationship. She made all the bread in that relationship. It wasn’t until after they broke up she regretted treating him like a king. She didn’t appreciate him bashing her on social media. But hey, if Kylie wants to babysit Meek and entertain him and his childish and immature petty ways, Nicki doesn’t care.”

It is safe to say that Minaj does NOT give a hoot about this burgeoning romance either.

1 Comment

Khartie
04/06/2017 at 4:59 pm
Reply

I love nicki
She is so amazing
Keep up girl and fck all de haters
Cos u are queen of rap
They are jux jealous


