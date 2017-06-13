Meek Mill Is Obsessing Over Amber Rose After Seeing Viral Photo – But She Does Not Want Nicki Minaj’s Leftovers

Meek Mill and Amber Rose have a little thing going on, and it is all happening on social media. The 30-year-old rapper is slowly becoming known for his Instagram flirting skills.

The “All Eyes on You” singer was so impressed by the photo of Rose’s crotch she had posted online over the weekend that he has started a campaign to get her attention.

This is not the first woman that Mill has tried to approach in this fashion. It did not work the last time around, so he is probably hoping to have more luck with the 33-year-old mother of one.

A few months ago, after reality television star Kylie Jenner dumped Tyga, the “Ima Boss” artist tried to reach her via Instagram, and according to reports, they exchanged a couple of messages.

However, Mill did not get a date, and she ended up with Travis Scott. Jenner and the music star have grown really close. Some reports even suggested that they may have gotten married secretly.

Mill is looking for his happy ending with Rose, who first gained notoriety by dating Kanye West. She is now an activist for female empowerment and a fierce opponent of slut-shaming.

A source close to the hip-hop star contacted a popular celebrity news website to describe Mill’s obsession with Rose after seeing her private garden online.

The person stated: “Meek is super hot for Amber, he has been flirting and hitting on her forever. It was a major issue between him and Nicki [Minaj] but Amber does not reciprocate, she is not interested in Meek, at all. She does love the attention though; it really feeds her ego. But she respects Nicki, and would never touch her leftovers; it would break her girl code. Amber is in a really good place right now, and she is loving being single, being able to be her own woman.”

After the picture hit the Web, Mill left a note expressing his appreciation of the move. He wrote: “Cavs won…. amber rose box! Good day.”

It seems he has no intention of giving up; he wants to get close to Rose’s box.

Mill might be doing all of this to forget about his romance with “Anaconda” singer Nicki Minaj that went south at the end of last year.

Minaj is reportedly eyeing a love story with rap music legend Nas and all of this is a significant source of frustration for Mill.

An insider revealed: “Meek might act like he does not care about Nicki and who she is hanging with, but for someone who ‘doesn’t care’ he is always creeping on her social, so yeah, of course, he does.”

Poor Mill seems to be looking for refuge in Rose’s private sanctuary.