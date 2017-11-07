Meek Mill Is Going To Prison; Nicki Minaj’s Ex Was Sentenced To 2 To 4 Years For Violating Probation

Meek Mill has been sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating his probation. We will not be hearing any news about him for quite a while, unfortunately.

The rapper has had his history of violating probation in the past, and he managed to avoid hard prison time.

CHAMPIONS OF THE UNITED STATES @dannyswiftgarcia A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Nov 3, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

Now it seems that the law caught up with him big time on November 6 when a judge sentenced him to two to four years in a state prison for his latest violations.

He will go away to do some serious time for a case that originates all the way back in 2008.

His recent violations began when he got into a fight with a fan who wanted to get a selfie in the St. Louis Airport back in March.

Then, he was also arrested for reckless driving after a motorcycle stunt in NYC in August.

While both of those cases were dropped, now the judge determined those arrests alone were enough to lock him up for a minimum of two years.

The prison time seems a bit excessive, especially considering one of the arrests was when Meek drove a dirt bike without wearing a helmet.

We go to war for our freedom … they say we equal …. i used to wanna play i like Randall and be a Eagle …. i used to play the quarterback my homie would go receiver … that was until the football got flattened by a dope needle … on the pavement A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Nov 6, 2017 at 9:41am PST

That’s not precisely weapon possession, drug dealing or something extremely severe that would make him a danger to the community.

Lately, Meek was just finally getting his momentum back after a couple of rough years when he got into a rap war with Drake only to come out on the losing end.

He also had to go through the sad breakup with his girlfriend Nicki Minaj at the beginning of this year, after two years together.

Advertisement

Meek dropped his well-received third studio album Wins & Losses in July, and he had a few concerts coming up. Unfortunately, his life will now change for a few years.