Meek Mill Is Crushing On Bernice Burgos, T.I.’s Alleged Side-Chick! He Posted A Video Of Her In A White Bikini! – Check Out The Video And His Caption

It looks like everyone is crushing on Bernice Burgos these days. Now, Nicki Minaj’s ex Meek Mill is showing some love to T.I.’s alleged side-chick. He posted a video of her wearing a white hot sexy bikini!

Bernice Burgos rose her fame from being a point of contention in T.I. and Tameka Tiny Cottle’s divorce.

‘We have been together a long time and there is a lot of love there. I stress that, and I say that all the time because it is true. Even though we are going through this difficult separation or whatever we are doing, it is something that still comes natural which is how we are as a family, a natural vibe. Some days we are divorced, and some days we are not,’ said Tiny.

But now, it seems that she caught the look of another rapper, Meek Mill! Yesterday he seemed to be flirting with her pretty heavy.

He shared a video of her showing off in a white bikini thong on his Instagram account and his caption makes thing pretty clear as he thinks that she’s something very special.

‘I wish I could send this to my homies in the bing!!! 😁 #whateveryouneed’

I wish I could send this to my homies in the bing!!! 😁 #whateveryouneed @realberniceburgos 🍫 A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jun 7, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

He even tagged Bernice’s Instagram and included a chocolate emoji! In case you don’t know what he refers to in his lingo, you should know that ‘bing’ is a prison.

In other words, what he is actually saying is the fact that she is so amazing that she would be able to brighten the days for his friends who are behind bars.

This is quite the compliment! We can also see where he’s coming from because Bernice has a booty that could even rival the one of Kim Kardashian!

Maybe what Meek is trying to do is to prove that he is finally ready to move on after his romance with Nicki Minaj has officially ended.

On the other hand, we really doubt that T.I. would be happy that Meek has put his eyes on his alleged side-chick.

Both him and Tameka Tiny Cottle has said that he is not with Bernice so maybe she is on the market for Meek now! We’ll just have to stay put and see how and if she will respond to his flirting! Who knows? Maybe she and Meek would actually make a good Hollywood couple.