Meek Mill Hits Nicki Minaj And Drake Again With His ‘Meekend Music’ Album

Philly’s rap star Meek Mill showed out and turned up for his 30th birthday anniversary on Sunday. He has dominated the whole weekend celebration for the MMG heavyweight. After releasing three freestyle tracks titles Meekend Music for the event, it turns out that he also fired some new shots at two of his rap adversaries – Nicki Minaj and Drake.

The three tracks were ironically comparative with Nicki’s #3PackFromParis, are lent assists from Young Thug and A$AP Ferg as Meek delivered long bars for each song.

Meek opened the fire quite early on $Lay casting the first snub at the Queens-bred female rapper and also former girlfriend with a play on her rap moniker “Woke up this morning I had a menage.”

He then continued poking also at sales, a high mark for both Nicki and Drake, and he fired the first of his shots targeted at Drake later on down the song.

“Maybe I’ll sell if I rap and I lie / Maybe I’ll sell if I let n**gas write it,” goes the song.

As he closed out, Meek sent a nod to Nicki femcee foe, Remy Ma.

If you remember, Rem stuck a nail in her “shETHER” diss track for Nicki by giving away some pretty sinister secrets that she found out from Meek himself.

By the sound of the verse concluding line, it seems that Meek has officially picked a side in the whole Nicki-Remy grudge after all.

“I’m on the roof with that scope, when I hit them little b**ches like Remy my nigga,” Meek raps.

Meek saved Drizzy for last, and he launched the first line of his third verse recharging the beef with the OVO head – ghostwriting.

“Back in this b**ch and you know we reloaded / Look at the credits and tell you who wrote it,” Meek raps on the verse.

“I had that b**ch on my d*ck and she rode it,” he continued. “And she wouldn’t speak to you n**gas and you know it.”

But Meek’s not done with him just yet. On “Left Hollywood,” the trio’s final track, the crystal-clear charge at Drake is found just as Meek finishes the third verse. “Where I’m from if you turn 18, then that’s More Life, for real n**ga,” he spits, referring to Drizzy’s latest project. We’ll wait and see if this will hold up at the Young Money empire.