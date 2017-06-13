Meek Mill Has The Hots For Amber Rose And He’s Not Afraid To Show It! But For A Good Reason, He Will Have To Turn His Attention Back To T.I.’s Side Chick, Bernice Burgos

It looks like Meek Mill has it bad for super sexy Amber Rose and he is not shy about this at all! A source close to him reveals exactly how the rapper is letting her know that he’s more than just a fan of hers.

Meek Mill sure knows what he likes, and now it’s Amber Rose. The hip-hop star can’t get enough of her, and he has been flirting with Amber any chance he got.

A source close to him says that he is flirting with her since forever and he doesn’t miss the opportunity to hit on her.

But, unfortunately for him, Meek will just have to stay and watch from afar because it seems that Amber respects Meek’s ex, Nicki Minaj, too much, according to the same insider.

‘It was a major issue between him and Nicki [Minaj] but Amber doesn’t reciprocate, she’s not interested in Meek, at all. She does love the attention though; it really feeds her ego. But she respects Nicki, and would never touch her leftovers; it would break her girl code. Amber is in a really good place right now, and she’s loving being single, being able to be her own woman.’

Meek had recently made most of the headlines when he left a comment of approval on a very revealing bottomless photo of Amber Rose which she posted on her social media.

His admiration seems to keep growing with every passing minute.

But it looks like Meek Mill will have to turn his attention somewhere else. T.I.’s side chick Bernice Burgos would be a fair option as he has already gushed over her.

His high-profile romance that lasted for two years with Nicki Minaj ended back in January this year.

Their split was not all roses and sunshine, because the former couple has been in the headlines for quite a while due to some not so nice opinions of each other.

All in all, we really hope that Meek will soon find the love that he longs for and that’s also right for him. He has to make up his mind if he will go after Amber or Bernice. Who knows what the future holds?