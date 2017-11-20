Meek Mill Has Reportedly Been Released From Solitary Confinement – He Now Has His Own Cell

Previously it was reported that Meek Mill was headed for solitary confinement at Camp Hill because of his celebrity. Fame seemed like a steep price to pay for 23 hours of lockdown.

More and more people already believe that his multi-year prison sentence is unjust. Well, now it looks like Meek is finally getting a short break.

CHAMPIONS OF THE UNITED STATES @dannyswiftgarcia A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Nov 3, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

TMZ reported that Meek had been transferred from the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill to a different facility.

‘An official at the State Correctional Institution in Chester, PA tells TMZ … the rapper was just transferred to their prison and out of Camp Hill,’ the celeb website reported.

‘He’s now in general population, and he has his own cell.’

The move will take Meek approximately 120 miles west. The State Correctional Institution in Chester is reportedly classified as a ‘medium security facility.’

The transfer comes after his legal team lobbied that his time in solitary could ‘wreak havoc’ his ‘mental state.’

Even though this is good news for Meek, it comes after he was denied a bail hearing on Friday, November 17.

He’s currently been sentenced to two-to-four years for a probation violation stemming from a 2008 conviction for drug and weapons charges.

Sipping lean popping percs pouring 4’s up almost made me lose my soul …. I had to boss up! A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Oct 19, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

Meek’s attorneys have reportedly filed a motion to have him released from prison immediately, and have his 10-year probation sentence terminated at once.

Meek’s lawyers cite presiding judge Genece Brinkley’s ‘vendetta’ against the rapper as the real reason behind Meek’s 2-4 year prison sentence.

According to TMZ, Brinkley is reportedly being investigated by the FBI for ‘possible relationships she might have in Philly, including to a local music mogul, Charlie Mack, whom she asked Meek to sign with, as well as a possibly extortionate demand.’