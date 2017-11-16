Meek Mill Demands Immediate Release From Prison; This Is Not All He’s Asking For

TMZ obtained the court documents, and we have new information on Meek Mill. Check out the datils.

The attorneys who are representing Meek have reportedly filed a motion to have him released from prison immediately, and have his 10-year probation sentence terminated at once.

Meek’s lawyers cite presiding judge Genece Brinkley’s ‘vendetta’ against the rapper as the real reason behind Meek’s 2-4 year prison sentence.

According to TMZ, Brinkley is reportedly being investigated by the FBI for ‘possible relationships she might have in Philly, including to a local music mogul, Charlie Mack, whom she asked Meek to sign with, as well as a possibly extortionate demand.’

Meek’s legal reps also claim that ‘the two incidents for which his probation was violated resulted in dismissed charges.’

Meek’s probation officer has also spoken about how well the rapper has responded to his probation.

Meek is requesting to be granted time served and an immediate release, and he claims his probation should be terminated.

He says that ‘he’s matured, become a responsible father, acquired a profession and generally been rehabilitated.’

While Meek has already begun his lengthy prison time, all of his fans have rallied behind him by starting a Change.org petition asking for his release.

The organizers have already racked up nearly 200,000 signatures.

‘In regards to the harsh, undeserving sentencing of Robert Rihmeek Williams (Meek Mill), I felt the need to create a petition to re-evaluate the charges, his impact in the community, and the subsequent sentencing,’ the petition reads. ‘More than just a celebrity or rapper, Meek Mill has been a powerful voice in the community for our youth.’