Meek Mill Celebrated His 30th Birthday With A Fresh Heat Release and a Bahamas Party

Meek Mill celebrated his birthday on May 6 the only way he knows how and he did it great. He released some new music, and also flexed a little bit on Instagram. For his 30th birthday, the Philly rapper followed through on a promise that he had previously made to his fans – releasing what he referred to as a “free pack”.

In late April, he revealed the fact that he was planning on releasing new music for the celebration of his 30th birthday and he did exactly what he promised.

The project is called “Meekend Music” and it features three previously unreleased tracks.

It has become available for streaming, and it also marks Meek’s first release since last year’s DC4.

Meek also posted a link ti his project on Twitter, proudly stating that “This is how we celebrating.”

The three-song EP also features more goodies: two guest appearances of A$AP Ferg on the track called “$lay”, and Young Thug on the track “Blackboard”.

The third song is called “Left Hollywood” and it features Meek telling all about how it used to be for him back when he had to leave Hollywood and “get back to the trenches.”

The rapper has not only celebrated his birthday by giving back to his fans, but he has also been making sure to spoil himself, and he’s celebrating in the Bahamas.

The star arrived in the Bahamas early Saturday morning, and he was greeted with a cool welcome banner and a special musical performance from a local music group.

The whole band wished him a Happy Birthday, making him instantly get the feeling of the island grooves.

The rapper doesn’t seem at all worried about recent reports regarding his never-ending grudge against Drake. Or maybe, at the very least, he definitely didn’t let the Toronto rapper subject mess with his birthday weekend fun.