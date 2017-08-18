Meek Mill Arrested After Driving ‘Illegal’ Dirt Bike Recklessly Through New York City

Meek Mill was arrested on August 17 for allegedly riding a dirt bike down the streets of the Bronx in New York City. Police sources say that he was arrested after he posted videos on Instagram riding dirt bikes and ATVs on the road without a helmet which violates traffic laws and put pedestrians and motorists in danger.

He is now in the 34th precinct, but he will be transported downtown for arraignment.

This is only one of Meek’s many run-ins with the law because he’s pretty famous for these.

Dyckman tomar!!!! #clubvacca #SPANISHACTION A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Aug 16, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

For instance, a few months ago, in March, Meek got himself arrested again for allegedly assaulting two pedestrians, and he was given a court summons.

In 2016 he was sentenced to 90 days of house arrested for violating parole on a past gun possession and drug dealing charges.

Being stuck at home was allegedly an issue in his relationship with Nicki Minaj, and she broke up with him soon afterward. She hooked up with Drake.

Meek has made it his mission to get revenge on Nicki — hopefully with Rihanna’s help.

‘He straight up said that breaking up with Nicki was a huge loss,’ a source said, referring to his interview with the Power 99 Philly radio station.

‘The fact that she’s hooking up with Drake is only making things worse, so he’s definitely going to do something about it.’

But back to Meek’s illegal actions, he was reportedly live-streaming while police took him in, according to fans.

Meek Mill Arrested For Riding his Dirtbike through NYC Streets.@Shampooheavy https://t.co/y3sYulcQDc — DarealHerb28 (@DarealH) August 18, 2017

Though you couldn’t see faces, he can be heard talking to police and friends in the alleged video.

Advertisement

Fans were outraged when they saw it and quickly began tweeting #FreeMeekMill. You can watch this in the video above.