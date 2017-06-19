Meek Mill And Tee Grizzley Are Hitting The Studio Together

After dropping the song First Day Out after his release from jail this past fall, Tee Grizzley has immediately established himself as a strong candidate for the next king of hardcore hip-hop. Meek Mill came at the right moment.

So, it only seems fair for Tee to hook up with Meek who arguably holds the title today. The two linked up this past weekend.

Meek posted an Instagram Story over the weekend with Tee bouncing around to a track with Meek Milly’s vocals on it.

Meek’s is speaking the words to his own verse, and the Detroit rapper is counting a wad of cash to the rhythm of the instrumental.

Grizzley’s own excellent project dropped just a few months ago, and he posted on Instagram news about his link up with Meek.

We can’t tell just yet if the two of them have recorded something together, but in case they did this there is a good chance that it will not be on Tee’s upcoming album called Activated.

He announced the new project just a little more than a month and he later said that he never wanted any features on his albums.

‘I’m never going to make an album that has [featured artists]. I am going to make singles with other artists and put those out there—I’d love to work with Bruno Mars, Drake, Kendrick Lamar. But when somebody buys a Tee Grizzley album, all they’re going to hear is Tee Grizzley.’

So, maybe he will make an appearance on Meek’s upcoming album called Wins & Losses.

‘That’s why I love the name of Meek new album, Wins and Losses, cause that’s what it’s about, nigga. Wins and losses. Just gotta add up the more wins, but you gon’ lose, but win! That’s why I tell y’all, make sure y’all get it… then you go watch you a nice film, a movie. You know? Enjoy life. See that’s one thing in life. It’s always gonna be fuck shit, hoe shit. Get the money nigga. Get the money and run. Take care of your people.’

In any case, you can have a look at the video of Grizzley and Meek in the studio just below. See Grizzley’s Instagram post.