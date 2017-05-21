Meek Mill And New Girlfriend Nessa Colombiana Have Fun In Dubai As Nicki Minaj Labels Him A Loser

Meek Mill and new girlfriend, Nessa Colombian, are having a blast in Dubai as Nicki Minaj is fuming over the fact that he regifted her new lady an old ring that he gave her.

A video has surfaced showing the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper partying and sipping drinks in a nightclub in the United Arab Emirates’ city where he made it official that he is dating Miss Colombiana.

The brief clip showed the pair dancing while goofing around with a large entourage composed of family members, friends,and members of the Maybach Music Group.

According to several sources, the duo has been dating for less than two months and are having fun as they get to know each other.

There is not much information about the stunning brunette other than the fact that she is a model, video vixen, and fashion designer who has a cute six-year-old daughter named Jada Milan.

The proud mother can not stop posting sweet snaps of her little girl who seems to be in love with the ocean.

Mill is also dating Lil’ Kim’s blood relative. Yes, you have read correctly, many sources claimed that Colombiana is the step-sister of the New York rap veteran who happens to be one of Nicki Minaj’s biggest enemies.

It is believed that the Philadelphia rapper and Colombiana are in Dubai to enjoy Arab Fashion Week, sightseeing, and indulge in the city’s famous nightlife while at it.

Colombiana made headlines last week after she shared the picture below where she showed off three diamond stackable rings.

It was revealed that the rings originally belonged to Mill’s ex-honey, Minaj. Meek took them back when their relationship ended and made the unclassy gesture of giving them to his new flame.

A source close to Minaj said she considers Mill a loser and Colombiana can have him.

The spy said: “She is Nicki Minaj; She could have been with anyone, but instead she chose to settle and be with Meek. To let Nicki tell it: Her relationship with Meek was the biggest L she’s ever taken in her life.”

The person added: “Nicki is not tripping on Meek and doesn’t really care who he is dating, what he is doing, or who he is buying rings for That is the other chick’s problem, and if she is waiting on Meek to propose, Nicki would not suggest that girl hold her breath. Meek has always been a coward when it comes to stepping up to the plate and doing anything serious.Nicki seriously thinks he is scared of women, especially a boss one like she is.”

