McGregor Destroys Nate Diaz, after His UFC Rival Teams Up with Mayweather

Before Conor McGregor handles his row with Floyd Mayweather, the Irish fighter has another bullet in the barrel, prepared for his arch rival, Nate Diaz.

Advertisement

The 28-years old UFC champion was engaged in a pair of clashes with Diaz last year and often declared that he has tons of respect for the veteran lightweight fighter.

However, things have changed in the meantime, after McGregor saw a conversation between Diaz and Mayweather, from past December, where his former adversary takes Money’s side in this long-expected fight, promising to “put the finishing touches” on McGregor. And let’s just say that Conor’s response to this contained several beeps…

Recently, the Irishman took part in a Q&A session, organized in England, and it was obvious that this was one of the covered topics. Well, McGregor pretty much destroyed Diaz!

Conor declared that the 31-years old fighter should have been on his side, not dropping at Floyd’s knees, approving every little thing the boxer said.

He told everyone that if Nate had some decency in him, he would have stood his ground and tell Mayweather to shut up.

Conor McGregor also added their friendship is now over, because Nate proved to be “Floyd’s employee that night”.

With such behavior, it looks like Diaz can say goodbye to a possible third fight with McGregor in the near future, after he affirmed that he has lost all interest in fighting Diaz for now and would rather cash in on a mega-payday by facing Mayweather.

Advertisement

Still, Diaz is the only fighter that took the Irishman down, back in March 2016. Conor got his revenge later that year, in August, winning by majority decision after a grueling five round battle, but promised he’ll one day, sooner than later, settle this 1-1 score.