McDonald’s Tweets That Donald Trump Is Disgusting!

It seems like President Donald Trump will never get a break from media backlash. He has been at the end of almost every late-night joke ever since his presidential campaign, and it has gotten only worse for the President since his inauguration.

As Celebrity Insider readers know Snoop Dogg was the last one in the long list of celebrities, who took a shot at Trump in his latest music video just a couple of days ago. Now it looks like it is McDonald’s turn!

A tweet from the official McDonald’s account stated on Twitter that “@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”

Allegedly, the post was soon taken down after the company offered an explanation, some say in fear of some retaliation from the White House.

The McDonald’s spokesmen Terri Hickey said to US Weekly that their Twitter account had in fact been compromised and that they have gotten it under control. They are currently investigating what had happened to their account.

Unfortunately for Trump and McDonald’s, it didn’t matter because the comment had been out in cyber-space long enough for the general public to find out. The reaction to the comment on Twitter was immense, as thousands of people retweeted the statement and expressed their admiration for the person who posted the tweet.

Not everyone was pleased with the comment, though. Some people said that there should be more respect for the President of the United States and that McDonald’s should stay out of political discussions.

Either way, McDonald’s might be somewhat fearful of retaliation from the Trump presidency. Do you think that it’s possible that they posted the tweet and then realized it was a mistake and deleted it? It’s hard to tell.