Mayweather Says He’s Coming Out Of Retirement To Fight McGregor

A Mayweather – McGregor fight may no longer be just a dream! While on tour in the UK, Floyd Mayweather made the big announcement: he’s coming out of retirement for Conor McGregor. It isn’t crystal clear when the date will be set, but one thing is for sure – we’re one step closer to seeing the most anticipated fight.

During a stop on his UK Undefeated Tour, the 40-years old boxer spoke about a possible fight against the UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, saying that he is officially out of retirement and is determined to set a summer date for, what’s going to be, a fight for the history books.

Floyd attacked Conor and said that the Irish champ should reevaluate his position and not search for any more excuses about the money.

Mayweather also reminded about the time he was on the B-side fighting for his position without complaints against opponents like Arturo Gatti or Oscar De La Hoya who were the A-side.

With a 49-0 record, Mayweather feels that he deserves the A side and McGregor should talk less and just sign the papers.

Many numbers have been thrown around, but the only official amount that was offered is by UFC president Dana White, who said he would pay both fighters $25 million plus what comes from the pay-per-view.

There have been rumors that Floyd and Conor agreed to the terms of the fight, independent of the UFC, but without some contracts signed they remain only fairy tales.

The interesting fact is that Floyd Mayweather is forcing Conor McGregor to accept a fight in June, but the Irish fighter’s wife Dee Devlin will give birth to their first child in May, so you can’t expect McGregor to be 100% fit by early summer date.