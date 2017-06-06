Matthew Perry Will Never Do A ‘Friends’ Revival And Here’s Why

There have been several 1990’s TV show revivals this year, but one we won’t expect to see will be the classic situational comedy, Friends. Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing, has no intention of returning to the hit series.

In fact, he is strongly opposed to the idea.

In an interview with Variety, the 47-year-old actor said, ‘I have this recurring nightmare – I am not kidding about this. When I am asleep, I have this nightmare that we do Friends again, and nobody cares.’

The Whole Nine Yards performer continued, ‘so if anybody asks me, I’m going to say no.’

Perry might have a point. The TV show that aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004 was a massive success.

It ended on a very high note and perhaps it would be best to keep it that way.

The actor continued, ‘The thing is, we ended on such a high. We can’t beat it. Why would we go and do it again?’

Perry isn’t the only one who feels that way. Aniston shares his sentiments.

The 48-year-old actress said to Lorraine Kelly last year, ‘I don’t know what we would do. There was something about a time where our faces were not shoved into cellphones, and we were not checking Facebook and Instagram, and we were in a room together, or at a coffee shop together, and we were talking and having conversations. And we’ve lost that.’

Jennifer’s criticism of a Friends revival sounds more like a critique of the modern social landscape rather than the prospect of a TV series revival.

Either way, she may be right that the ambiance of the original television show couldn’t be matched.

In a previous interview, the He’s Just Not That Into actress echoed her sentiments, joking that if the television series were created today, there would be no conversations or anything, just people staring at their iPhones.

Yes, Jennifer. The world is changing. Perhaps we all should come to terms with changing social norms…