Matthew Perry Speaks About His ‘Friends’ Residual Checks And The Show’s Rumored ‘Sex Contract’

It really pays to be part of one of the biggest sitcoms ever made, and we’re not surprised at all. Matthew Perry was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this Thursday, and he talked all about his residual checks from Friends, and he also revealed what Chandler story he axed.

During the show, a fan called and asked the actor about his Friends residual checks.

Perry answered that he got a little something and he thought to himself that it was cool.

“I get a little something and I go, ‘Hey, that’s nice!’” Perry answered elusively.

“It’s a really great job I had… I started the job when I was 24. It was amazing. I had the job from 24 to 34, I’ll never have a job like that ever again.”

The whole discussion about the Friends series continued after this and Perry played Plead the Fifth.

The actor who played Chandler Bing on the Friends show pleaded the Fifth right out of the gate when he was asked to play ‘Shag, Marry, Kill’ along with his three female co-stars from the Friends show.

The host of the live show asked Perry about David Schwimmer’s claim that some of the co-stars from Friends may have broken the show’s rumored “sex contract”.

Perry answered that he really doesn’t know who he was referring to and he kept on saying that there was no sex there unless he missed something back then.

The actor also revealed the fact that there was one Friends storyline that he has expressly axed.

“There was a storyline on Friends where Chandler went to a male strip joint because he really liked the sandwiches, and I called up and said, ‘Let’s not do this one,’” he stated, remembering the whole story.

The American TV sitcom which has later become a great success all over the world aired on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004, and it lasted for ten seasons.

The show was at first developed under the title Insomnia Cafe; we bet you didn’t know this one. What do you think about the whole breaking the ‘sex contract’ issue? Was there such a thing or not?