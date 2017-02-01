Matthew McConaughey Says It Is Time To Back Donald Trump And Unite

After the most brutal and polarizing presidential election in recent memory, Free State of Jones actor Matthew McConaughey believes it is time for the country to come together, try to mend some fences, and get over the bitterness and division. The father of three is adopting a different approach compared to other major celebrities who have spent a lot of time protesting in recent weeks. The entertainment industry is at large against the so-called Muslim ban.

Top celebrities were also a big part of the Women’s March that was going after the way President Donald Trump treated women in the past and his position on things like abortion. However, it is not clear if the Academy-Award winning movie star made those remarks before of after the immigration ban executive order was issued. McConaughey, who is promoting the crime adventure movie Gold, sat down with ChannelFi and decided to discuss his views on Trump and what it all means for America.

The 47-year-old Texas native said: “He’s our president. And it’s very dynamic and as divisive of an inauguration and time as we’ve had. At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact and be constructive with him over the next four years.”

The interviewer was initially focused on the fact that the movie seemed to be about rednecks from the south of the country sticking it to East Coast people. McConaughey replied with: “Well, they don’t have a choice now.”

Trump supporters were pleased with McConaughey’s remarks although he reportedly supported Hillary Clinton last year. Surprisingly enough, it seems that he will face less criticism than Nicole Kidman who said something similar a few weeks ago.