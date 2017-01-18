Matthew Mcconaughey Packed On 47 Pounds For New Role

Matthew McConaughey continues to play yoyo with his body. For his role in the thriller ‘Gold’, the actor packed on extra 47 pounds.

For the role McConaughey plays businessman turned gold prospector Kenny Wells, who finds himself in the middle of a major gold scandal in Indonesia.

The actor who has had to slim down for other roles, was more than happy to gain weight.

For six months he was able to eat and drink whatever he wanted and whenever he liked.

“I ate cheeseburgers all the time,” the Texan recalled. “I was making cheeseburgers. I tried all those fast food restaurants that I had never tried or visited only once … Cheeseburgers and beer will do the job. ”

The 47-year-old actor said that his kids called him “Captian Fun’ during his incredible weight gain.

“I was yes to pizza night even if it was Tuesday morning. I was yes to going to the carnival at midnight on a school night. I was like yes, yes, yes” said Matthew!

In addition to gaining gaining weight, he agreed to shave his head and wear a hairpiece.

This is not the first time that McConaughey drastically altered his appearance. For ‘ Dallas Buyers Club’ he lost nearly 38 pounds. His hard work eventually paid off as he won the Oscar and the Golden Globe for the role.

‘Gold’ directed by Stephen Gaghan and co-starring Toby Kebbell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Craig T. Nelson, Édgar Ramírez, Corey Stoll and Rachel Taylor — hit theaters on Jan. 27th.