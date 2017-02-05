Matt Ryan Wins NFL MVP Award Ahead of Super Bowl LI

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan won the NFL Most Valuable Player award on Saturday night at the NFL Honors awards show defeating New England Patriots’ Tom Brady. Ryan got 25 votes, Brady received ten votes, Ezekiel Elliot from Dallas Cowboys, and Derek Carr, from Oakland Raiders received six votes each.

With this win, Ryan has become the first Falcon player ever to win the NFL MVP award. Ryan has had the best season of his career. The quarterback was instrumental in guiding his team to its first Super Bowl appearance since 1999.

Ryan also won the Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year award after a brilliant season. He defeated Aaron Rodgers from Green Bay Packers by 15½ votes to 11.

It is worth mentioning that Ryan set the franchise single-season records in touchdowns, passing yards, and completion percentage. Ryan passed for 4,944 passing yards and had 38 touchdowns. He only had seven interceptions and had the highest passer rating of 117.1 this season. The player helped Atlanta Falcons score 540 points, highest in the league.

Source: ibtimes

Ryan was considered to be a front-runner for the Most Valuable Player award after he was named the first-team All-Pro ahead of two-time MVP Tom Brady. Ryan had a team-oriented approach going into the awards show and gave the credits of his success to his teammates and the coach.

The award will surely boost the player’s confidence ahead of the big event. However, Ryan’s award is in no way a predictor of the Sunday’s game. It is rare that a player wins the MVP award and the Super Bowl in the same season. The last quarterback to win the Super Bowl and the MVP in the same season was Kurt Warner in 1999.