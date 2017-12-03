Matt Lauer’s Wife Annette Is ‘Mortified’ Over His Sex Scandal, Will She Leave Him?

The fallout from the Matt Lauer sexual misconduct scandal continues, and the accusations made against him, plus his subsequent firing may lead to the end of his marriage. With Lauer and his wife, Annette Roque, being on the rocks, will she file for divorce?

A source at Hollywood Life says that most people in Lauer’s circle are predicting that the marriage is going to end. Roque filed for divorce back in 2006, claiming “cruel and inhuman treatment” and “extreme danger and hostility towards her,” but the couple ended up reconciling and she withdrew the court papers three weeks after filing them.

The insider also says that Lauer is fighting to save his 19-year marriage, but there is no guarantee it will work because Roque “is mortified.” She is also embarrassed and hurt, but when it comes down to it, her top priority is protecting her three children.

Lauer and Roque have two sons and a daughter: Jack, 16, Romy 14, and Thijs, 11. The couple met on a blind date set up by stylist Maria Santoro back in 1997, and they married a year later.

Multiple sources claim that Matt Lauer often cheated on Roque and everyone knew about it. The couple has two homes, a mansion in the Hamptons and an apartment in Manhattan. Roque lives year-round in the Hamptons home, while Lauer often stayed in the city due to his work. A Today staff member says Lauer’s cheating wasn’t a secret, but the sexual misconduct claims came as a shock.

The former model has not spoken publicly since the news broke about her husband, and People Magazine reports that it is unclear where things stand with the couple.

Lauer released a statement on The Today Show about the accusations but did not specifically mention his wife. He did say he was surrounded by people he loves and thanked them for their patience and grace.

He also claimed that some of the things said about him are untrue or mischaracterizations, but there is enough truth to make him embarrassed and ashamed.

Per USA Today, as a result of the scandal, NBC president Andy Lack has assembled an inside panel to review what happened, and the network will also increase sexual harassment training and encourage better communication.