Matt Lauer’s Accuser, Addie Collins Zinone, Admits Their Sexual Affair lasted For One Month; She Claims People Are Calling Her A ‘Slut’ – Watch The Interview With Megyn Kelly

Addie Collins Zinone came back to Today to discuss the alleged affair that she had with Matt Lauer 17 years ago. She confessed that these days people are calling her a ‘slut.’ Watch the video for yourself.

Megyn Kelly was the one who interviewed Addie on Today. Addie is the woman who claims that she had a sexual affair with Matt when she was just a 24-year-old PA at NBC.

Their alleged affair was consensual, but she did tell Megyn that her deep desire was to talk about this story in order to put a face on women’s accusations.

But, it seems that more and more people are not praising her for her courage, and instead they are calling her all kinds of names for starting a sexual relationship with a man who was married back then.

Unfortunately, people are now calling her a ‘slut’ and a ‘whore’ after they read her story which was published by Variety.

Even in the comments section of the video that is posted on Twitter, you can see tons of people trying to discredit her story. They are all blaming her for having an affair with a married man.

For instance, a person tweeted the following words for her:

‘Ok, you knew it was wrong, you knew he was wrong but still had an affair with a married man, so you are no better then he is and therefore committed sexual harassment as well .. I am not condoning Matt Lauer at all, but I’m sure you were taught right from wrong!!’

Maybe people have forgotten the fact that even if that affair was consented by both Matt and Addie, Matt was in a spot from where he had tremendous power over young women, and he took advantage of it.

Former TODAY staffer Addie Collins Zinone shares her story about Matt Lauer on @MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/EJzZc0KNKA — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 18, 2017

‘It’s difficult to talk about,’ Addie told Megyn about the alleged affair.

‘This shatters my family; they’re afraid for me. This all trickles down to a lot of people being affected, so having these conversations is important. But also, there’s a lot of shame attached to what I did. My goal was to try to get him to see me as a human being, so it seems odd I would continually see him, but it seemed like an opportunity to get him to see me as a human being,’ she continued.

‘Everything was a massive mistake and I know who I am at my core and the core values I have, but of course, you carry shame. He had a wife. I don’t want to pour salt on these wounds, and that’s a terrifying thing. You do carry that your whole life. You’re thinking: why could I not get out of it? Why did I do that?’ Addie concluded. We must admit that the interview is quite shocking.