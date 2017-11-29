Matt Lauer, ‘Today’ Show Host, Might Be Replaced By Megyn Kelly Following His Firing, According To The Latest Reports

NBC fired Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie, matt’s Today co-host, opened the show today, November 29, with the sad news. She read a statement from Andrew Lack, chairman of NBC News.

‘On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we have decided to terminate his employment,’ Andrew Lack stated.

Latest reports also claim that Megyn Kelly is set to take over Matt’s job at NBC.

Lauer was recently the main subject of never-ending rumors during his popular show. These rumors also included past reports that he was on the hot seat just recently.

The latest story before his firing came from In Touch Weekly which claimed that the former Fox News host Megyn Kelly is groomed for the job just a few months after she was hired by NBC.

It seems that NBC is now looking to shift Kelly to the mornings and reports say that she might take over as host to replace Matt in the Today show.

The truth is that these rumors of her taking Matt’s place have been floating around for a really long time.

According to Page Six, Megyn Kelly is slated to take over the 9 a.m. hour of the show, which will be branded Megyn Kelly Today.

The In Touch Weekly report claimed that Matt Lauer was furious at the thought of being fired in favor of Megyn Kelly, but there was little he could do about it.

‘What Megyn wants, Megyn gets… It’s going to be a big mess. And all Matt can do is stand by and watch,’ an insider told the network.

‘Her name is above the title, and she is unproven,’ a source confessed to Radar Online. ‘Kathie Lee Gifford has been a star for 20 years, and even her name isn’t above the Today title.’

Well, it seems that Matt’s greatest fear came true. We’ll just have to see if Megyn will take his place at NBC or not.