FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
meghan markle matt lauer megyn kelly savannah guthrie blake shelton Derick Dillard kanye west kandi burruss khloe kardashian kenya moore kim kardashian t.i. Kevin Spacey brielle biermann Marc Daly Tamra Judge kris jenner Jeremy Vuolo auli’I cravalho Charlie Rose vicki gunvalson kylie jenner phaedra parks
Home » TV Shows

Matt Lauer, ‘Today’ Show Host, Might Be Replaced By Megyn Kelly Following His Firing, According To The Latest Reports

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/29/2017
6
5.5K Views
26


Matt Lauer, ‘Today’ Show Host, Might Be Replaced By Megyn Kelly Following His Firing, According To The Latest ReportsSource: closerweekly.com

NBC fired Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie, matt’s Today co-host, opened the show today, November 29, with the sad news. She read a statement from Andrew Lack, chairman of NBC News.

‘On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we have decided to terminate his employment,’ Andrew Lack stated.

 

Happy (almost) birthday, Megyn! (Cupcakes – @whatsnewcupcake ) (📷via @photonate)

A post shared by @megyntoday on

Latest reports also claim that Megyn Kelly is set to take over Matt’s job at NBC.

Lauer was recently the main subject of never-ending rumors during his popular show. These rumors also included past reports that he was on the hot seat just recently.

The latest story before his firing came from In Touch Weekly which claimed that the former Fox News host Megyn Kelly is groomed for the job just a few months after she was hired by NBC.

It seems that NBC is now looking to shift Kelly to the mornings and reports say that she might take over as host to replace Matt in the Today show.

The truth is that these rumors of her taking Matt’s place have been floating around for a really long time.

According to Page Six, Megyn Kelly is slated to take over the 9 a.m. hour of the show, which will be branded Megyn Kelly Today.

The In Touch Weekly report claimed that Matt Lauer was furious at the thought of being fired in favor of Megyn Kelly, but there was little he could do about it.

 

Always a fun time when Matt Lauer stops by 6A! (📷via @photonate)

A post shared by @megyntoday on

‘What Megyn wants, Megyn gets… It’s going to be a big mess. And all Matt can do is stand by and watch,’ an insider told the network.

‘Her name is above the title, and she is unproven,’ a source confessed to Radar Online. ‘Kathie Lee Gifford has been a star for 20 years, and even her name isn’t above the Today title.’

Advertisement

Well, it seems that Matt’s greatest fear came true. We’ll just have to see if Megyn will take his place at NBC or not.

Post Views: 5,457

Read more about matt lauer megyn kelly

Advertisement

You may also like
After Matt Lauer ‘Threw Megyn Kelly Under The Bus’, It Might Be Her Turn To Get Revenge – Will She Take His Place Following His Firing From NBC Due To Complaint Alleging ‘Inappropriate Sexual Behavior’?
11/29/2017
Matt Lauer Was Fired Overnight – NBC Received A Complaint Alleging ‘Inappropriate Sexual Behavior’
11/29/2017
Megyn Kelly’s Arrival On NBC’s ‘Today’ Might Push Matt Lauer To An Early Retirement
11/26/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
6 Comments

Dolores Scully
11/29/2017 at 9:07 am
Reply

I agree with Cathy. Her topics are boring. She needs to have more happy topics instead of the bad stuff happening in the world. We already get that watching the news. I don’t want to be depressed all day long!


Nelly Encarnacion
11/29/2017 at 7:28 am
Reply

Bye bye Today Show I will not even give it a chance if Megyn Kelly take Matt spot.


Ann
11/29/2017 at 7:22 am
Reply

I’ll quit watching if Megan takes over for Matt. He was the best!


deborah lavell
11/29/2017 at 6:05 am
Reply

no


Cathy
11/29/2017 at 5:25 am
Reply

Sorry if anyone should take Matts spot its Hoda.Megyn Kelly has to go I also turn off the 9:00 hour and put it back on at 10:00 her topics are not interesting at all and she can be very Cocky with her guests.


    Bousum Kathie
    11/29/2017 at 8:15 am
    Reply

    I think Savannah should take Matt’s spot – never liked Megyn Kelly because she’s a “publicity hound “, her show is terrible- if she replaces Matt I won’t watch Today any longer – sad because I’ve watched for many many years. Matt should be proven guilty first.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *