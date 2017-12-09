Matt Lauer ‘Shocked’ So Many Of His Close Friends Have Deserted Him Following Sexual Misconduct Scandal – He is ‘Hurt And Lonely’

Apparently, Matt Lauer is shocked that so many friends have ended up deserting him following his sexual misconduct and firing from NBC’s Today Show. Here’s what we have learned about how he copes with that!

Ever since his huge scandal exploded, Lauer has been suffering because of suddenly losing loads of close friends over it!

‘Matt cannot believe how so many of his friends have just deserted him, without even giving him the courtesy of hearing his side of things. They say you really find out who your true friends are when the chips are down, and that is a lesson Matt’s learned the hard way. He expected to lose certain people, but he has been shocked at the sheer number, and really hurt that some lifelong friends—and people he really helped out career-wise—have just cut him off dead,’ one insider has revealed.

We are sure it hasn’t been easy for the former TV host as he is also struggling to cope with losing his job and maybe his wife as well.

The insider went on to state that ‘Matt is feeling pretty lonely right now, this is a time when he could really do with a good friend or two and some kind words, but suddenly his phone’s stopped ringing, and nobody’s taking his calls. He really is persona non grata in the showbiz world, and he does not know if he is ever going to be able to come back from this.’

But despite the fact that so many of Lauer’s so-called friends have chosen to keep their distance, the man’s former wife Nancy Alspaugh showed him support, explaining that she has huge doubts regarding the accusations against Matt.

