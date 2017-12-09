Matt Lauer ‘Shocked’ So Many Of His Close Friends Have Deserted Him Following Sexual Misconduct Scandal – He is ‘Hurt And Lonely’

Apparently, Matt Lauer is shocked that so many friends have ended up deserting him following his sexual misconduct and firing from NBC’s Today Show. Here’s what we have learned about how he copes with that!
Ever since his huge scandal exploded, Lauer has been suffering because of suddenly losing loads of close friends over it!
‘Matt cannot believe how so many of his friends have just deserted him, without even giving him the courtesy of hearing his side of things. They say you really find out who your true friends are when the chips are down, and that is a lesson Matt’s learned the hard way. He expected to lose certain people, but he has been shocked at the sheer number, and really hurt that some lifelong friends—and people he really helped out career-wise—have just cut him off dead,’ one insider has revealed.
We are sure it hasn’t been easy for the former TV host as he is also struggling to cope with losing his job and maybe his wife as well.
The insider went on to state that ‘Matt is feeling pretty lonely right now, this is a time when he could really do with a good friend or two and some kind words, but suddenly his phone’s stopped ringing, and nobody’s taking his calls. He really is persona non grata in the showbiz world, and he does not know if he is ever going to be able to come back from this.’
But despite the fact that so many of Lauer’s so-called friends have chosen to keep their distance, the man’s former wife Nancy Alspaugh showed him support, explaining that she has huge doubts regarding the accusations against Matt.
Are you surprised Lauer’s friends are snubbing him following his sexual misconduct accusations?
I feel it’s two sides to a story.and why all this time she come out with such.and for people to quick to judge it’s wrong.do y’all have proof of this so call allegations.i don’t believe it bcuz known these days women will lie just bcuz and for quick money.And for NBC to fired him until proven guilty it not right people so quick to judge.all these women coming out about misconduct it’s ridiculous but I hope the truth be told. Over all give both party a lie detective test and some truth will reveal.im for most men bcuz all men don’t do that.anybody can lie bout someone sexual harassment. Even if it has claim to have happen decades ago an know these lieing women come out with such.Crap..Please give both party a lie detectives tests I will get the truth I really believe.U have to hear both sides before you make these allegation and y’all didn’t give Mr. Matt L.a chance to tell his side.thanks