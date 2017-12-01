Matt Lauer Reportedly Wants $30 Million Payout After Getting Fired for Sexual Harassment; He Also Deletes All His Social Media Accounts

Well, this is an interesting twist! After getting fired for sexual harassment, ex ‘Today’ host, Matt Lauer allegedly wants a $30 million goodbye payout from NBC.

It seems that Matt is not willing to leave Today Show paycheck behind even if he was abruptly fired from the show on November 29 following inappropriate sexual behavior claims.

He was six months into a two-year contract extension that paid him $20 million annually. In other words, losing his job costs him about $30 million.

Page Six reported that his legal team is looking at all kinds of ways to get the money and make the network give him a pricey payout.

‘They are currently looking at his contract and determining whether the claims against him, which clearly would affect any moral clause in his contract and his ensuing termination would cut off his contractual rights to be paid through to the end of his contract,’ an insider told the site.

There are a lot of TV contracts that have moral clauses that involve firing without pay if they disgrace or shame the company in any way.

So far, Lauer’s been accused of everything from outright sexual assault to giving a female coworker a sex toy as a gift and telling her he wanted to use it on her.

Another TV insider told the site that Lauer’s not going to get a dime of that $30 million from NBC.

‘There is no way Matt is getting paid. There has been an irrevocable breach of Matt’s contract; there is a moral clause that says if he brings the company into disrepute — which he has — NBC can terminate his employment immediately without pay and they do not have to pay out his contract.’

The network was made aware of the inappropriate sexual behavior accusations about the longtime Today host on Monday night, November 27.

Less than two days later his co-host Savannah Guthrie made the shocking announcement on-air that he was fired.

Guthrie looked nearly in tears as she revealed his immediate departure, saying she was ‘heartbroken’ at the loss of her ‘partner.’ She also confessed that she was heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story.”

She then read a brief statement from NBC News chairman Andrew Lack that said, ‘While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with the reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.’ Matt is now nowhere to be found on social media after confessing that he is feeling ashamed of everything that’s happened.