Matt Lauer Reportedly Braces Himself For Divorce During The Winter Holidays

Matt Lauer fears the worst these days after the whole sex scandal and his firing from NBC. An insider reveals that he is afraid that his wife Annette will file for divorce in the next weeks.

Annette Roque was spotted out without her wedding ring on her finger, and it was already reported that she took the kids and left the house she was living together with Matt in.

A source says that Matt is bracing himself for the upcoming divorce, but even if he is aware that the papers will eventually come, he still hopes that this will happen after the holidays.

‘Matt is obviously aware of the trouble he got himself into with his wife, and he definitely anticipates separation and divorce, but he is hoping that the wheels for all that to start don’t begin in the next few weeks,’ the insider mentioned above stated.

“He is hoping that things will be able to calm down for the holidays and that 2018 leads to a recovery in both his life and marriage. It’s still so fresh on everyone’s mind that Matt is hoping no one makes any rash moves suddenly.’

The same insider also stated that Matt’s desire is to learn from his past mistakes even if now it might be too late to save both his family and career as well.

He reportedly wants to try and make things better before they get worse than they already are now. The whole industry is still in shock after finding out some of the accusations that began flowing towards him and everyone is extremely disappointed with his horrible behavior.