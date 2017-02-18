Matt Lauer Praises Megyn Kelly But Does Not Even Mention Ann Curry

Matt Lauer has recently revealed how he really feels about Megyn Kelly joining the NBC News team.

Advertisement

In order to celebrate his 20 years as an anchor of the NBC morning show, Lauer gave a rare interview. For the first time he spoke about Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News and joining them at Peacock News.

“I’ve seen her on morning shows. She’s multitalented and would fit right in [at NBC],” said Lauer.

“She’s a remarkable broadcaster and journalist, a real force.”

Lauer also spoke kind words about his co-hosts Katie Couric, Meredith Vierra and Savannah Guthrie.

However, there was no mention of Ann Curry, who stepped down just one year after getting her seat at the anchor desk alongside Lauer.

“Savannah gets it. Meredith Vieira warms my heart. Katie Couric is kind of my soulmate. We make each other laugh,” said Lauer.

“That’s what got me my job here. When I was a local NBC anchor, I did early morning teasers with Bryant Gumbel and Katie. I usually found a way to have fun with Katie. Jeff Zucker noticed our chemistry and he called me in to fill in for a vacationing Bryant,” he said about his relationship with Couric.

About the chemistry between him and his current co-host, Lauer stated:

“You can tell pretty quickly,” said Lauer.

“One of the first things you look for is a similar sense of humor. Second is a curiosity about the same things.”

“Also, Savannah and I both love politics, which we take with a grain of salt. And we also watch reality shows with the same irony.”

About the rumors that he might be leaving the show, Lauer stated:

“This is still my dream job. I haven’t found anything in broadcasting or journalism that I am as well-suited for.”

“I’ve joked that I could host ESPN’s old show Fly Fishing the World.”

Advertisement

“I will tell you that I do have a time in mind when I’ll leave.”